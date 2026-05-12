Class 10 student missing for over a year from Noonmati; family alleges Police inaction

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Alam Mustafizur Rahman (17), a Class 10 student, has been missing for over a year from Anand Nagar, Noonmati, Guwahati.

According to the family, the boy went missing from his home in Anand Nagar, Noonmati, on 3 March last year during the daytime.

Alam Mustafizur Rahman was studying in Class 10 at a private school in Goalpara. The family said he may have fled home due to "fear of studies".

After failing to trace him, the family lodged an FIR at Noonmati Police Station a year ago.

The family has alleged that even after a year, Police has not taken any steps to trace or rescue the student.

The family has appealed to the public to contact the Police if anyone has any information about the boy.

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