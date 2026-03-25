Guwahati Refinery to Hold Offsite Disaster Mock Drill Today; Traffic Disruption Expected in Noonmati

Guwahati Refinery will conduct an offsite disaster mock drill on Tuesday, March 25, at around 11 am, under the guidance of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup Metro.
The exercise is aimed at assessing emergency preparedness and testing coordinated response mechanisms among multiple agencies.
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The mock drill will replicate a scenario involving an LPG vapour cloud formation from a mounded storage unit, leading to a fire spreading beyond the refinery boundary.
Multiple agencies will participate in the response, including state fire services, police, health services, and disaster response forces.
Stakeholders such as the Pollution Control Board of Assam, civil defence, the Army, railways, and other regulatory bodies will also be involved in the exercise.
Authorities have advised commuters to plan ahead, as traffic congestion is likely in the Noonmati area during the drill — particularly along the stretch from Mathgharia Flyover to Chandmari and Khargholi.
Officials clarified that the drill is a planned activity conducted under standard operating procedures and urged residents and commuters in the area not to panic.