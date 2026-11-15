Class IX student attacks mother before committing suicide in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Class IX student allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp weapon at their home in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, on Friday, November 13, before committing suicide later that day, family members said.

The 50-year-old woman, Chandrani Kalita, sustained serious injuries and remained under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The GMCH Superintendent said her condition had improved and was able to speak. The boy, who studied at a private school in Geetanagar, died on the same day. Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Before his death, the student reportedly posted a message in his school group referring to the attack. He told his classmates that he had assaulted his mother and asked them to arrange an ambulance for her, providing the address of their home. He also wrote that his phone was unlocked and investigators could access it, before signing off with the messages, "Been great knowing yall" and "Bye".

The incident took place at East Jyotinagar in the Haldhi Mill area of Bamunimaidam. The mother and son lived on the second floor of the house, while the woman's elderly mother and elder sister stayed on the first floor. Kalita, who was divorced, had been living at her mother's house since her separation.