Guwahati police arrest land broker in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A land broker was arrested by Guwahati Police for alleged involvement in land grabbing. Identified as 49-year-old Jogeshwar Nath, the broker was arrested on Wednesday after a case was filed against him at the Noonmati Police Station.

Official holders of the CPI lodged the FIR at Noonmati Police Station, complaining about fraud related to a plot of land belonging to the political party. The police then registered a complaint and took the accused into custody as the investigation into the matter is now underway.

