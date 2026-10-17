Club Blues in Guwahati Fined for Breaching Excise Regulations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Club Blues, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) outlet on Kahilipara Main Road, for violating excise rules and licence conditions.

District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district issued the order after considering a petition filed by the licence holder, Rohini Kakoty, in response to a show-cause notice dated October 12.

The order directed the licence holder to deposit the fine within two days, warning that failure to comply would lead to suspension of the licence. It also cautioned that further violations would invite strict action under the Assam Excise Act and Rules.

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