Concerns Rise Over Unauthorised Liquor Sales Near Educational Institutions in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Allegations of illegal liquor sales have surfaced in Palasbari Chowk, with local residents claiming that liquor is being sold from various shops, including broiler shops and other commercial establishments.

Residents alleged that such sales are taking place even near the Palasbari police outpost. The reported availability of liquor outside authorised outlets has raised concern among locals, who have urged the authorities to investigate and take appropriate action.

The issue has drawn added concern as several educational institutions are located in and around the area. Residents fear that easy access to liquor could adversely affect the social environment and expose students and young people to undesirable influences.

Residents have also questioned the functioning of the excise department, particularly as an excise office is located at Mirza under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly constituency. They have sought intensified inspections to identify unauthorised sellers and take action in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, residents have alleged that liquor remains readily available in Chhaygaon despite the absence of an authorised liquor outlet there. They have urged the excise department to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged illegal trade and take effective steps to prevent unauthorised liquor sales, particularly around educational institutions.

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