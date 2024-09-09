CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails MoU Between Singapore and Assam Government

MoU will enable better urban planning of Guwahati: CM

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) and Government of Assam in urban planning and management and said that the MoU will enable better urban planning and management of Guwahati.

Notably, the MoU was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Singapore. In a post on X, Sarma wrote, “India-Singapore partnership to herald a new developmental dawn. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s recent visit to Singapore, the joint statement, issued along with the Prime Minister of Singapore, HE Lawrence Wong, appreciated the MoU between the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) and Government of Assam in urban planning and management.”

“This MoU will enable better urban planning and management of Guwahati, leveraging the best practices from Singapore. It is truly a partnership of the future,” he added.

In a reply to that post, the High Commission of Singapore thanked the Assam CM for his ecnouragement. “Singapore gives thanks to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his kind encouragement. Assam is Singapore’s key hub of engagement for the North East. We will certainly do much more,” the post of the High Commission in India read.

Earlier, India and Singapore called for peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace, security, and “freedom of navigation” in and over flight above the South China Sea in accordance with international law, UNCLOS.

The joint statement was issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore.

Further, PM Modi and his Singaporean counterpart PM Lawrence Wong emphasised the legal framework set out by the UNCLOS within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out and that UNCLOS is the basis for determining maritime entitlements, sovereign rights, jurisdiction, and legitimate interests over maritime zones.

Both leaders expressed hope for the early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS, that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations, including those not party to these negotiations. (ANI)

