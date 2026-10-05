CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hands over 50 Motorcycles to Assam Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday formally handed over 50 Mavrick 440 motorcycles provided by Hero MotoCorp under its ‘Ride Safe India’ CSR initiative to the Assam Police at the Lok Sewa Bhawan complex in Dispur, with the objective of strengthening traffic management, patrolling, law enforcement and emergency response mechanisms.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also rode a motorcycle while wearing a helmet on the roads within the Janata Bhawan complex, sending a strong message on the importance of road safety and responsible riding.

The motorcycles handed over to the Assam Police will enable police personnel to move more easily and swiftly through congested roads and enhance the effectiveness of patrolling, traffic management and law enforcement. The motorcycles will also play an important role in ensuring a faster police response to road accidents, traffic congestion and other emergency situations.

Specially prepared for the Assam Police, the motorcycles feature Assam Police logos and branding. Equipped with a 440 cc engine, six-speed transmission with an assist-and-slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS with front and rear disc brakes, and full LED lighting, the motorcycles are expected to enhance the operational efficiency of traffic police personnel and improve police responsiveness on the roads. As part of the initiative, traffic police personnel have also been provided specialised capacity-building training in traffic management, road safety, law enforcement and emergency response.

Director General of Police, Assam, Harmeet Singh, Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta and senior officials of Hero MotoCorp were present at the programme.

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