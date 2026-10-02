CM Himanta Biswa Sarma targets Congress, promises development push at Laharighat rally

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress while addressing an election rally at Laharighat in Morigaon district, asserting that the BJP would emerge as the clear winner in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election.

Addressing party supporters, the Chief Minister claimed that the Congress had become 'irrelevant' in the state's political landscape and alleged that the opposition lacked 'morality.'

Responding to questions from the media, Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects. "I do not know which party will finish in the second or third position, but the BJP will definitely secure the first position in the election," he said.

The Chief Minister also reacted to Congress MP Rakibul Hussain's recent remarks concerning 'biryani.' In a strongly worded response, CM Dr Sarma said, "Rakibul Hussain did not drink his mother's milk; he ate biryani when he was born. Whoever is born to eat biryani is not a human being. I grew up eating toast biscuits (kata biscuits)."

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