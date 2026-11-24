STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Assam House at Sector 13, Dwarka, New Delhi, to strengthen the state's presence in the national capital and provide accommodation for people visiting Delhi.

Built at a cost of Rs 22 crore on around 1,000 square metres of land, the facility has a built-up area of 2,827 square metres. It houses 21 guest rooms, two VIP suites, two dormitories, a conference room and a restaurant.

Sarma said the facility would particularly benefit students and young people from Assam visiting Delhi for extended periods. He also directed Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota to arrange a daily bus service between the new Assam House, the old Assam Bhawan and Assam House, leaving Dwarka at 9 am and returning at 5 pm. He hoped the service would begin within two to three months.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for a fourth Assam Bhawan in Delhi at Sector 17, Dwarka, on more than one acre of land. Construction was scheduled to begin in February 2027 and finish within two years. The proposed facility would have 100 rooms, a convention centre and a Namghar.

He said the redevelopment of Assam Bhawan at Sardar Patel Marg was nearing completion, while the reconstructed old Assam House was also part of the state's efforts to improve accommodation facilities in Delhi.

Sarma outlined similar projects in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Vellore, besides plans for Assam Bhawans in Ahmedabad, Gaya and Pune. He also referred to the recently inaugurated Assam House in Bengaluru.