CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Jan Ashirwad Yatra Through Jalukbari in Show of Strength

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma led a high-energy public procession through his own constituency on Sunday, turning the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Jalukbari LAC into one of the BJP's most visible campaign moments in the run-up to polling day.

Thousands of BJP supporters, party workers, and local residents lined the route, creating what witnesses described as a festive, celebratory atmosphere across the entire stretch.

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