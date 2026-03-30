CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Jan Ashirwad Yatra Through Jalukbari in Show of Strength

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma led a high-energy public procession through his own constituency on Sunday, turning the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Jalukbari LAC into one of the BJP's most visible campaign moments in the run-up to polling day.
Thousands of BJP supporters, party workers, and local residents lined the route, creating what witnesses described as a festive, celebratory atmosphere across the entire stretch.
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The yatra commenced from Agchia and moved through Majirgaon Chariali and Garal before concluding at Dharapur within the Jalukbari LAC.
Throughout the route, residents came out in large numbers to greet the Chief Minister — waving party flags, cheering the procession, and offering what BJP sources characterised as an overwhelming public reception.
Sarma used the stops along the route to interact directly with residents, seeking their blessings and support ahead of the election.
Dr Sarma is contesting the upcoming Assembly election as the BJP candidate from Jalukbari — making Sunday's yatra both a campaign event and a personal outreach exercise in the constituency he is seeking to represent.
He used the occasion to highlight his government's development record and reaffirm his commitment to the area, framing the election as an opportunity to continue and deepen the work already underway.
Party sources said the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is part of a deliberate campaign strategy focused on strengthening booth-level and grassroots outreach in the final days before polling.
The event has visibly intensified political momentum in Jalukbari — a constituency that, as the Chief Minister's own seat, carries outsized symbolic weight for the BJP's overall campaign narrative in Assam.