CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Inquiry into Misconduct by APDCL Team During Disconnection Drive

GUWAHATI: A news report has appeared in a section of the media that a team of APDCL led by SDE, Nowboicha ESD, and Lakhimpur district misbehaved with an elderly consumer while carrying out a disconnection drive for non-payment of an electricity bill.

Taking strong note of the news, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the DC, Lakhimpur, to inquire into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken if the inquiry points out misbehaviour by APDCL staff. The Chief Minister also directed the APDCL to adopt a humane approach while undertaking recovery drives and to ensure that good conduct by the officials engaged in such drives is maintained, a press release said.

