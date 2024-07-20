Teachers demand formation of 8th Pay Commission before Autumn Session

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM), a conglomerate of 12 organizations of teachers, has raised a slew of demands, including the formation of the Eighth Pay Commission before the Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly and the announcement of an interim allowance until the implementation of the new pay bands.

The representatives of the 12 teachers' organizations under the SASSM got into a huddle on July 18 and took several decisions. The meeting raised the demand that the expert committee, which was formed by the government to examine the reported anomalies in the functioning of the Siksha Setu App, should cover at least three percent of schools at all stages, from elementary to higher secondary schools. The meeting also raised the demand that the government or the expert committee should not list the schools that it will inspect to see the anomalies in the app before the visit. They also demanded that the representatives of the mancha remain present at the schools during the inquiry to maintain transparency.

The special meeting formed a six-member committee of the Mancha to list the anomalies of the Shiksha Setu App and submit them to the SASSM.

The members of the committee are Ratul Chandra Moswami of the Prathamik Shikshak Sanmilani, Jayanta Das of the ME Teachers' Association, Govinda Kalita of the Secondary School Teachers' Association, Kulajit Thakuria of the TET-Qualified Teachers' Association, and Ranjit Barthaukur and Utpal Chankravarty of the SASSM. SASSM adviser Anisur Rahman will supervise the entire activity.

The meeting also discussed issues like earned leave and asked the teachers not to use their personal mobile phones to register their attendance in the app.

Also Read: Assam: By-Elections for Five Assembly Constituencies Expected in September

Also Watch: