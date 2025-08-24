CM Himanta Biswa Sarma targets ‘alien political infiltration’; BJP defends eviction drive

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam BJP has strongly defended Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks on what it termed as “alien political infiltration” and “inter-community political migration.”

Addressing the media at the party’s state headquarters, State BJP spokesperson Suranjan Dutta said the government’s stand is aimed at safeguarding the interests of Assam’s indigenous people.

Dutta alleged that “foreign elements” have refused to assimilate into Assam’s shared culture and are instead attempting to “usurp the political supremacy of the native people of Assam.” He added that such “strangers,” who allegedly encroach upon forest lands, xatra lands and government plots, are “a formidable threat to the political destiny, civilization and culture of the indigenous Assamese.”

“These infiltrators, by aggressive political migration, are attempting to devour the language, culture, and institutions of the indigenous sons of the soil. Assam will never tolerate such elements, and a social resistance against them is bound to grow,” Dutta said.

He further asserted that the so-called strangers, whose lives remain detached from the rhythm of Assam and who seek to devour the language, culture, and spiritual institutions of the indigenous sons of the soil, shall be met with fierce resistance across both the Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys.

The BJP spokesperson justified the state government’s ongoing eviction drives, calling them “courageous measures” to counter what he described as the “sinister conspiracy” of infiltration, particularly targeting the so-called “Miya Muslims.”

