Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches 2nd phase

Nalbari: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the second phase of cheque distribution to members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan' at a public rally in Nalbari district.

In this second phase, 33,909 SHG members - comprising 31,179 women from rural Nalbari and 2,730 women from the Nalbari Municipality have each been granted financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to support their entrepreneurial endeavours. Notably, the first phase of the initiative commenced on April 1 in the Behali constituency.

To mark the formal launch of this phase, the Chief Minister personally distributed cheques to thirteen beneficiaries today.

Addressing the gathering at the playground of PM Shri Ghograpar Higher Secondary School, CM Sarma observed that the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan was conceived as a means for strengthening the financial autonomy of women engaged in SHGs.

"Assam is home to nearly four lakh SHGs with an estimated 40 lakh women members, and the government has committed itself to providing Rs 10,000 to each member as seed support for entrepreneurial pursuits. This measure would entail an expenditure of Rs 3,038 crores," said Assam Chief Minister.

He further stated that the assistance could be employed by beneficiaries either individually, in partnership with family members, or collectively with fellow SHG members.

"A governmental review of fund utilisation would take place after one year. Those who demonstrate effective deployment of this assistance would, in the subsequent phase, receive Rs 25,000 of which Rs 15,000 would be contributed by the government and Rs 10,000 secured through bank linkage. Proper utilisation at that stage would, in turn, render beneficiaries eligible for loans up to Rs 50,000 with the State government covering interest liabilities and providing a 25 per cent subsidy," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

