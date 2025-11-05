Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes seed capital under MMUA in Naduar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Continuing the unrelenting journey toward women empowerment through Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques worth Rs 10,000 to each of the 31,045 beneficiaries of Naduar LAC at a function held at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur on November 3.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the process of implementing Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, launched on April 1 this year in Behali legislative assembly constituency, was now underway across all constituencies of the state. He said that the State Government had been working tirelessly to fulfil every promise made during the last election and that as a result of its efforts, the government had been able to appoint more than one lakh youths to government jobs. He also stated that no State Government in the seventy-five years since India’s independence had ever made such a large number of appointments.

The Chief Minister said that MMUA represents a broader vision and that after the formation of self-help groups (SHGs), women have entered the world of finance and enterprise, gaining exposure to new opportunities. Dr Sarma also mentioned about the initiatives for permanent grounds for the Baresahariya Bhaona, construction of a stadium, and establishment of hospitals in the area.

Dr Sarma also cited examples of a few successful entrepreneurial ventures of Naduar LAC and said, “A society can progress only when women live with dignity. My goal is to eliminate child marriage, educate every girl child, ensure respect for women, and create an environment where women can contribute meaningfully to Assam’s economy.”

Minister of Water Resources and Guardian Minister of Sonitpur district Pijush Hazarika, MP Banjit Dutta, MLA and Chairman of the Gorukhuti Agricultural Project Padma Hazarika, MLAs Prithiraj Rava, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Ganesh Kumar Limbu, Promod Borthakur, Diganta Ghatowar, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

