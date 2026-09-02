CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges IIT Guwahati to Deepen Role in Assam’s Development

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged IIT Guwahati to deepen its role as a knowledge and technology partner in Assam’s development, particularly in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, skilling, disaster resilience, urbanisation, agriculture and emerging technologies.

Speaking at the institute’s 33rd Foundation Day programme at North Guwahati, Sarma said IIT Guwahati’s contribution should extend beyond academic achievements to developing solutions for challenges faced by Assam and the Northeast.

He highlighted ongoing collaboration between the State Government and IIT Guwahati in areas including advanced healthcare, low-field MRI, surgical robotics, semiconductor skilling, drone-based flood response and artificial intelligence.

Sarma said Assam’s emerging industrial landscape would require sustained investment in human capital and urged young people to become active participants in the knowledge and technology ecosystem.

He also called for research on flood-resilient infrastructure, scientific river management, climate-resilient agriculture, early-warning systems and urban planning.

The Chief Minister outlined his vision of Assam’s future through the convergence of “Tea, Tree and Tech” and called for stronger collaboration among IIT Guwahati, the government, industry, start-ups, universities, civil society and alumni.

Sarma also announced that the Assam Government would facilitate 100 scholarships for IIT Guwahati students and asked the institute’s Director to work out the framework for the programme.

Director IIT Guwahati Prof Devendra Jalihal, Prof RC Malhotra, former directors, faculty members and students attended the programme.

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