CM Himanta Inaugurates Guwahati Science City at Sonapur, Five District Centres Also Launched

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the Guwahati Science City at Tepesia in Sonapur, in what the state government is calling a landmark step for science education in Assam.

Developed jointly by the Government of Assam and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), the facility was built at a cost of Rs 288.13 crore and spreads across 250 bighas of land — larger, the Chief Minister noted, than the iconic Science City in Kolkata.

On the same occasion, Sarma also virtually inaugurated five District Science Centres at Amingaon, Majuli, Silchar, Kaliabor, and Bongaigaon, built at a combined cost of Rs 178.13 crore.

