Guwahati: AdtU concludes international science meet in city

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University successfully concluded the International Conference on Science, Technology, Innovation and Policy for Global Health and Sustainability (ICSTIP-2025) with a vibrant Valedictory Cultural Function organized by the Faculty of Science. The event was graced by Dr N. N. Dutta, Chancellor of AdtU, along with international delegates from Poland, the Philippines, Malaysia and several other countries.

