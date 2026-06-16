CM Sarma pays tribute to Swahid Kushal Konwar on death anniversary in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tribute to Swahid Kushal Konwar on his 83rd death anniversary during the Swahid Divas programme organised by the Assam State Freedom Fighters' Association at Swatantra Senani Bhawan in Rupnagar.

Paying homage to Assam's martyrs and freedom fighters, Sarma said Kushal Konwar's sacrifice and unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence had strengthened India's freedom movement. He recalled that Konwar was sentenced to death in 1943 after being falsely implicated in the derailment of a military train during the Quit India Movement.

The Chief Minister said Kushal Konwar remained steadfast in his principles and spent his final days in prison reading the Bhagavad Gita and praying before he was executed at Jorhat Central Jail on June 15, 1943.

Sarma also highlighted the development of Swaraj Udyan near the old Jorhat Central Jail and said the government had preserved Konwar's cell, the gallows and other heritage structures associated with the freedom struggle.

He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the martyr and contribute to nation-building, reaffirming the government's commitment to preserving the legacy of freedom fighters and ensuring the welfare and dignity of their families.

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