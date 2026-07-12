CM Sarma reviews key Guwahati projects, plans high-tech Bhupen Hazarika cultural hub and zoo upgrade

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha at Jalukbari, Guwahati, and paid tribute to the legendary musician. He reviewed the facilities at the complex and discussed plans with officials to develop it into a vibrant cultural destination.

The chief minister said the monument would be redesigned to reflect Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s life, works and legacy. Advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) would be introduced to provide visitors with immersive experiences and help younger generations connect with his musical and literary contributions. An open-air stage would also be constructed, and a government committee would be formed to oversee year-round cultural activities at the site.

Later, the chief minister inspected the redevelopment work at the Assam Police Reserve campus in Paltan Bazar. The project, estimated at around Rs. 600 crore, will provide residential facilities for over 600 police personnel and include essential amenities such as a school, playground, conference hall and police reserve office.

He also reviewed the modernisation work at the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, including the veterinary hospital, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, and museum. During a meeting with officials, he directed that the veterinary hospital be developed in consultation with leading experts and suggested exploring an internal train service for visitors.

The zoo modernisation project, being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 360 crore, aims to improve visitor facilities and create better habitats for wildlife. Around 27 per cent of the work has been completed. The chief minister also reviewed the condition of three rescued red pandas undergoing care at the zoo.

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