Government didn’t order removal of Zubeen mural: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday clarified that the State government had not directed the removal of a mural of singer Zubeen Garg at Ganeshguri and said some standard reference photographs should be introduced by members of Garg’s family to ensure accurate depictions of the artiste in public spaces.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said statements recorded by the police from the two painters revealed that they had erased the mural after claiming they failed to recognise the singer because the artwork did not resemble him. He added that both painters were Assamese and said their identities could be disclosed.

The Chief Minister said he had always admired Zubeen Garg and dismissed any suggestion that the government intended to remove the singer’s image. He emphasised the need for a proper protocol governing the use of photographs of public figures and questioned whether an officially approved reference image of the singer had been made available. He also noted that inaccurate portrayals of prominent personalities often attracted criticism on social media.

To prevent similar controversies in future, Sarma said Garima Saikia Garg should provide signed reference photographs of Zubeen Garg and that a single approved image would serve as the model for all public murals of the singer.

He further stated that artists wishing to paint Zubeen Garg’s portrait in public places should first obtain permission from the Zubeen Foundation, adding that they should not undertake such artwork without following the prescribed procedure.

Sarma criticised painters allegedly associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) for re-painting Zubeen Garg’s murals on the Ganeshguri flyover.He warned that they would no longer be permitted to paint on public flyovers. He added that those who violated the directive could face legal action, including arrest.

The Chief Minister also questioned the artists painting Zubeen’s murals that looked like that of Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara on public walls, saying he had no association with Assam. Referring to the Ganeshguri blast site, he said murals there should instead commemorate the victims of the October 30, 2008, bomb blasts. He further remarked that if artists wished to portray a revolutionary connected to Assam’s history, they should paint ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah rather than Che Guevara.

Sarma also suggested that students from Guwahati’s art college could undertake thematic mural projects on the city’s flyovers featuring eminent personalities and aspects of Assam’s cultural heritage. Reaffirming his respect for Zubeen Garg, he said the government supported public art while maintaining that clear guidelines should govern the use of murals and portraits.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Painters Over Removal of Zubeen Garg Mural