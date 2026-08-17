CM Sarma visits Hamen Das at GMCH, assures post-operative support

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday to enquire about the health of former Sorbhog MLA and veteran CPI(M) leader Hamen Das, who was recovering from a leg injury sustained in a fall. Das had undergone surgery at GMCH and was responding well to treatment. The Chief Minister interacted with him and discussed his condition with the attending doctors. Dr Sarma directed GMCH authorities to ensure that Das received the best possible medical care, including appropriate post-operative treatment and rehabilitation support. The Chief Minister also said the Assam government would arrange a nurse and a physiotherapist at Das’ residence in Sorbhog after his discharge to support his recovery. Dr Sarma wished the veteran leader a speedy recovery and good health.

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