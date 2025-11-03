CM using ‘misleading remarks’ on Gaurav Gogoi and Zubeen: Congress

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of repeatedly making misleading and politically motivated statements to discredit Congress leaders, particularly MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Leader of Opposition of Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), Debabrata Saikia, said the Chief Minister has been trying to create a false perception about Gaurav Gogoi since 2024 by making baseless remarks about the MP's alleged visit to Pakistan.

"From September 10 till now-nearly two months later-the Chief Minister continues to make such claims merely to grab media attention and stay relevant. If he truly has any evidence against Gaurav Gogoi, he should place it before the people," Saikia stated.

Saikia further accused the Chief Minister of trying to divert attention from real issues by making sensational claims about the death of singer Zubeen Garg. "The CM's remarks about filing an FIR in connection with Zubeen Garg's death are an attempt to divert the investigation and mislead the people," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president Naba Talukdar has also criticized the Chief Minister for delaying the release of the SIT report on the alleged "Pakistan link" of Gaurav Gogoi.

Talukdar reminded that the Chief Minister had earlier promised to make the SIT report public by September 10, but even by November, it has not been released. "Now he says it will come in December. This is nothing but an attempt to mislead the public," Talukdar said.

He alleged that the Chief Minister has no concrete evidence against Gogoi. "If he truly has proof, why is he hiding it? If there is any evidence of links with Pakistan, it must be disclosed immediately as it concerns national security. Otherwise, the Chief Minister will be responsible for this concealment," Talukdar asserted.

He went further to claim that by delaying the SIT report, the Chief Minister was indirectly helping Pakistan. "If Gaurav Gogoi is indeed an agent of Pakistan, why is he still allowed to move freely? Either take action or admit there is no evidence," Talukdar said, adding that both the Chief Minister and the police would be accountable if no further action follows.

The Congress leader accused the BJP-led state government of setting up SITs merely as a political distraction. "The SIT report has not been released because they wanted to divert attention using the issue of Zubeen Garg's death," he said.

