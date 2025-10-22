Debabrata Saikia Seeks Judicial Oversight in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the untimely death of music icon Zubeen Garg, Assam Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has written to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, urging judicial review and oversight of the case.

In his letter, Saikia objected to the Assam government’s Notification No. ECF-708361/4, dated October 3, 2025, which formed a One-Man Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952. He argues that the coexistence of this commission with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Assam Police could lead to duplication, conflict, and procedural inefficiency.

Saikia emphasised that a commission under the 1952 Act has limited fact-finding powers and cannot summon witnesses or collect evidence outside India, due to a critical limitation since Zubeen’s death occured in Singapore. He also noted that the SIT, while capable of conducting domestic investigations, lacks extraterritorial authority, making coordination with Singaporean authorities necessary.

The opposition leader further condemned leaks of sensitive investigation materials to the media, warning that such actions could erode public confidence and compromise the fairness of the inquiry.

Among his recommendations, Saikia urged the Chief Justice to:

Advice the Assam government to withdraw the One-Man Commission to avoid overlapping with SIT/CID efforts.

Bring the SIT under CID supervision for streamlined coordination.

Establish a Special Bench of the Gauhati High Court to monitor and direct the investigation, ensuring transparency and procedural justice.

Citing precedents like Vineet Narain vs Union of India, Saikia asserted that judicial oversight is vital to uphold constitution; safeguards under Articles 14 and 21, maintain transparency, and preserve public trust.

His letter adds a new layer of complexity to one of Assam’s most closely watched cases, as citizens continue to demand clarity and justice in the mysterious circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.