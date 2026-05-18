CM’s Vigilance Cell Raids Joint Secretary Pankaj Kumar Deka’s Guwahati Home Over Alleged Darrang Land Scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sleuths of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) raided the Janakpur, Kahilipara, residence of Joint Secretary at the Silchar Mini Secretariat, Pankaj Kumar Deka, in connection with a case (6/2026) registered against him.

Earlier, CM’s SVC initiated an investigation against Deka into the allegations relating to the land scam during his postings in the Darrang district. According to sources, a land broker, Kulendra Nath, who had been arrested during the crackdown of land brokers in the state in 2024, mentioned the name of Pankaj Kumar Deka during interrogation by the police. The allegation against him was that during his two postings in the Darrang district, the transfer of xatra and mandir lands to individuals took place.

Deka had been in the Darrang district as an ADC from August 18, 2020, to January 6, 2022, and as the District Development Commissioner from April 7, 2023, to July 31, 2024. The sleuths of the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell had also raided Deka’s residence at Janakpur in the Kahilipara area in Guwahati earlier.

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