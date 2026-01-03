Assam: CM’s SVC raids property of suspended ASP Prasanta Dutta

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The CM’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) carried out an assessment of the property of suspended Additional Supdt of Police (ASP) Prasanta Dutta through an inspection at the residence of the official. CM’s SVC had filed a disproportionate assets case (35/2025) against the suspended police officer. Prasanta Dutta had been suspended over allegations of leaking question papers of the police SI recruitment examination.

