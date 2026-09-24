Coffee-table book on Maria’s Public School journey launched in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A coffee-table book titled Turning Visions Into Reality - An Entrepreneur's Journey, chronicling the 38-year journey of Maria's Public School and the vision of its Founder and Managing Trustee, Nellie Ahmed, was launched at India Club in Guwahati on September 20.

The book documents Ahmed's journey of transforming her vision of establishing a premier educational institution into reality. The launch event was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Ashmit Tainwala, Founder and CEO of MB Learning; celebrated author Arup Kumar Dutta; former principals Maya Choudhury and Krishna Dutta; and former professors of English Ranjit Choudhury and Aditi Choudhury, stated a press release.

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