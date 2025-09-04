Colourful event in Japan marks birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The immortal works of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika resonated on the global stage as a special event was organized at the India Pavilion of the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, to mark the birth centenary of the legendary artiste.

The programme, held at the multipurpose hall of the pavilion, celebrated Dr. Hazarika’s artistic journey and creative legacy. Cultural artistes from Assam, led by Ranjit Gogoi, enthralled audiences with dance interpretations of some of his most iconic compositions, including Mahabahu Brahmaputra, Moi Eti Zazabor, and Manuhe Manuhor Babe. The performances highlighted his distinctive style, deep-rooted connection with Assam’s natural beauty, and universal humanism.

Audiences from Japan and across the globe witnessed the vibrant showcase, which also featured audio-visual presentations on Dr. Hazarika’s life, music, and contributions to society. Speaking on the occasion, Padmapani Bora, Commissioner & Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Printing and Stationery Department, highlighted Dr. Hazarika’s close ties with Japan, his artistic contributions, and the State Government’s initiatives undertaken as part of the centenary celebrations.

Also read: 'Bhupen Da Uncut' - A Candid Look at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's Life