Come clear on seat-sharing within 2 days: Akhil Gogoi tells Congress

Guwahati: The opposition unity efforts in Assam witnessed fresh uncertainty on Thursday as the two prominent regional parties, Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), held a closed-door meeting in Guwahati, keeping the Congress out of the discussions on seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and senior leaders from both parties attended the meeting. The presence of representatives from the CPI and CPI(M) indicates an attempt by several non-Congress opposition parties to explore a broader coordination mechanism.

Sources said the primary agenda of the meeting was seat-sharing and the future course of opposition unity following the resignation of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, which has added to the prevailing uncertainty within the opposition camp.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Akhil Gogoi issued a two-day ultimatum to the Congress, demanding clarity on seat-sharing. He said the Raijor Dal is seeking 15 Assembly constituencies as part of any alliance arrangement with the Congress. "If the Congress is serious about opposition unity, it must take a clear stand within the next two days. We cannot wait indefinitely," Gogoi said.

He further asserted that his party is fully prepared to contest the elections independently in the absence of any understanding.

"Raijor Dal is ready to fight alone in 46 constituencies if required," he added.

However, the leaders present at the meeting maintained that they have not permanently closed the door to broader opposition unity. They said discussions are ongoing and further consultations may take place depending on the Congress party's response.

The next few days are expected to be crucial in determining whether a united opposition front will emerge in Assam or if parties will go their separate ways in the electoral battle. (IANS)

