APCC President Gaurav Gogoi and MLA Akhil Gogoi visit Kaziranga Orchid Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Sunday, Member of Parliament and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi visited the Kaziranga Orchid Park along with Raijor Dal President and MLA Akhil Gogoi, where they witnessed the park’s natural beauty, biodiversity, and elements of folk culture.

Additionally, Gaurav Gogoi held a cordial and personal discussion with Akhil Gogoi on various issues, exchanging views on the development of the region as well as the overall development of the state. Politically too, they engaged in a positive discussion. According to sources, some decisions regarding an alliance in the upcoming election were taken.

