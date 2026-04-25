Margherita Administration Imposes Strict LPG Distribution Rules to Cut Queues and Curb Black Marketing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The civil administration of Margherita co-district has introduced a set of strict measures to streamline LPG distribution and curb public inconvenience at the Margherita Gas Agency.

Issued through an official public notice, the new system seeks to eliminate long queues and ensure an orderly supply of LPG cylinders. Under the revised mechanism, a day-ahead list of eligible consumers will be displayed at the agency premises, prepared strictly on the basis of stock availability and booking sequence.

Consumers have been directed to visit only on their allotted day, failing which, service will not be entertained. The administration has also barred submission of domestic gas consumer cards until further orders, signalling tighter procedural control.

Queries will be addressed only between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, officials said. Margherita Co-District Commissioner Rahul Doley, while speaking to The Sentinel, said that the move was aimed at ensuring 'overall hassle-free affairs' and enforcing discipline in the distribution system.

In a parallel development, the administration is also gearing up for a crackdown on LPG-related irregularities, including the alleged diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial use and black marketing at inflated prices.

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