Commitment for the Earth: Assam Observes World Ozone Day 2025

GUWAHATI: "Commitment for the Environment, Commitment for the Earth", Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, Government of Assam, urged the students to take responsibility for Mother Earth in a State-level program on World Ozone Day 2025. The programme held under the theme "From Science to Global Action" was organized by the Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS), Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, Government of Assam, in collaboration with Centre for Clouds and Climate Change research, Cotton University at the Department of Zoology, Cotton University. The event saw enthusiastic participation of around 100 students from different colleges.

Joining as Chief Guest, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister spoke at length about the importance of World Ozone Day, and the international treaties that facilitated global action to phase out the ozone depleting substances. He further appeals to the students to be environmentally conscious and to think about how they could meaningfully contribute to sustaining the earth. Minister remarked that this kind of awareness programme will inspire the youth to become committed environment warriors. Highlighting the role of trees in mitigating climate change, Patowary spoke about the success of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, a massive community-led plantation drive that has brought people together to contribute to forest conservation as well as increase the forest area of the state.

Prior to this, the inaugural session commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Rizwan Uz Zaman, Technical Consultant, ACCMS, where he shared the objectives of the event, and explained how World Ozone Day is both a day of celebration and a milestone in environmental conservation.

Taking part in the World Ozone Day event, Sandeep Kumar, PCCF & HoFF, Assam underscored the role of policies and local actions in shaping global environmental successes. He also elaborated on India's role in phasing the ozone depleting substances, being a part of both Montreal Protocol and Kigali Convention.

Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor, Cotton University, explained how man-made chemicals such as Chlorofluorocarbons can cause extensive harm to life and natural systems. He also pointed out how almost all the man-made chemicals generate certain kind of wastes, and ozone depleting substances are great examples of this.

Joining the event, Dr. Arup Kumar Misra, Chairperson, Assam Pollution Control Board, delivered an enlightening speech on the topic of "Ozone Layer: The Invisible Umbrella Crisis". He pointed out that although the atmospheric ozone is essential for life on earth, ground ozone on the other hand can be very dangerous. Hirdesh Mishra, IFS, CEO, ACCMS interacted with the participants and gave an extensive talk on the formation of ozone layer, the harm caused by human and without the layer, how dangerous ultraviolet radiation can be. The event also featured a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Rahul Mahanta, Associate Professor, Cotton University, on "From Science to Action: The Ozone Story and the Future Prospects" which brought together eminent experts from Assam including Dr. Mausumi Ganguly (Cotton University), Dr. Ritusmita Goswami (TISS), Dr. Rizwan Uz Zaman (ACCMS), Dr. Kripaljyoti Mazumdar (ASDMA) and Dr. Narayan Sharma (Cotton University). Dr. Rahul Mahanta steered discussions from the reasons behind the Montreal Protocol's success to lessons it offers for tackling the complex challenges of climate change, and the importance of collaboration between academia and government for effective outcomes, stated a press release.

