Committee formed to mitigate flood and waterlogging issues in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A committee has been formed at Rukmini Gaon, Guwahati, to tackle persistent flooding and waterlogging issues affecting residents. The committee includes representatives from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Water Resource Department, and local residents.

The various waterlogging-affected areas in Rukmini Gaon were identified like, Bishnu Path, Rukmini Gaon Byelane 2 and 3, Sinaki Path, Anupam Path., etc.

Following a comprehensive survey, the committee identified key areas contributing to water ingress, particularly from GMC Ward No. 48, including the Secretariat and Dispur Super Market. They also noted significant water flow from Namghar Path, Beltola Wireless and PIBCO near GS road.

To address these challenges, the committee has proposed solutions such as constructing new drains and diverting water from the Bahini River at the Sil Saku bridge. The proposal aims to mitigate flooding and improve drainage in the region, providing relief to affected residents.

One of the residents of Rukmini Gaon said that it is very fortunate to have waterlogged in our area; the students could not go to schools and colleges and have suffered from flooding for a long time, so there should be a permanent solution to tackle this problem. Since the authorities were making flyovers, they must also look after the blockages.

