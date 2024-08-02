Assam Floods Tragedy: 880 Lives Lost in Just Four Years, Centre Reports

GUWAHATI: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) reports that 880 people died in Assam's devastating floods between 2019 and July 25.

These figures were provided by Nityanand Rai, the minister of state for home affairs, in response to a question posed by MP Sushmita Dev in the Rajya Sabha.

The following is the annual breakdown of casualties: 157 in 2019, 190 in 2020, 73 in 2021, 278 in 2022, 65 in 2023, and 117 as of this date in 2023.

Additionally, Rai emphasized efforts to manage Assam's flood problem using cutting-edge technology.