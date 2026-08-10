Committee Meeting in Guwahati Focuses on Honouring Trade Union Leader and Freedom Fighter Atul Chandra Saikia

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The general meeting of the Shramik Bandhu and noted freedom fighter Atul Chandra Saikia Birth Centenary Committee was held at Chandraprabha Saikiani Bhawan at Guwahati Club on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by committee president and former MP Bolin Kuli. The annual accounts were presented, followed by discussions on various initiatives to preserve the memory and legacy of Atul Chandra Saikia, a noted trade union leader, former legislator and freedom fighter. Several important decisions were taken regarding future activities.

Committee treasurer and trade union leader Sumer Singh Gaur, Apex Bank Employees’ Union general secretary Upendra Nath Bhuyan, Apex Bank Officers’ Association representative Prashanta Sharma, Pipeline Workers’ Union president Achit Baran Sarkar, retired ISS officer Hiranya Bora, retired ACS officer Dimbheswar Kalita, writer Dr Parama Majumdar, former Pragjyotish College vice-principal Atanu Kumar Choudhury, former Doordarshan official Khanin Das and Gyanen Chutia, among others, attended and addressed the meeting.

Chartered Accountant Somesh Bose also offered suggestions on financial matters.

Earlier, committee general secretary Atanu Saikia welcomed the participants and explained the purpose of the meeting.

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