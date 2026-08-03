Assam: Retired Doomdooma educator Shanti Barbaruah, daughter of freedom fighter, dies at 71

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Shanti Barbaruah (71), a dedicated retired Hindi teacher of Doomdooma Girls’ High (now Higher Secondary) School, passed away at her residence in Rupaisiding, Doomdooma in the wee hours of Sunday due to age-old ailments.

She was the eldest daughter of freedom fighter Debicharan Barbaruah (now deceased). She remained unmarried. She was known for her sincerity and commitment. She served the institution with distinction for four decades until her superannuation in 2015. She is survived by three unmarried sisters, two married sisters and a large number of relatives. Her last rites were performed at Doomdooma Smashan Ghat on Sunday morning.

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