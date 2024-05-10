Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting to be held in Assam Assembly today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Joint Meeting of the Executive Committee, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India region, Zone III, and the Executive Council, NERIPSTR, will be held at the Assam Legislative Assembly on May 10. All speakers, deputy speakers, and top officials of the Assembly secretariats of the region, including Sikkim, will take part in the meeting. The delegates of the region will hold a discussion on parliamentary democracy at the meeting. The host of the meeting, the Assam Legislative Assembly, will showcase the cultural programmes of Assam at the congregation.

