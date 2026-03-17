Complaint Filed Over GST Evasion, Fund Misuse at Amguri School

According to the complaint, the Mazdur Janajati Middle English School (MES), located at Borbam Tea Garden under the Amguri Block Primary Education Office, carried out classroom repair and electrification work during the 2024–25 financial year.

The funds for this work were reportedly allocated under the PM-CSPY scheme — a centrally sponsored initiative for school infrastructure.

The complaint alleges that purchase receipts for materials used in the work did not contain any GST number or details of the tax component, suggesting that the supplying business establishments used these receipts to evade GST and siphon government funds.