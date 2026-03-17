Complaint Filed Over GST Evasion, Fund Misuse at Amguri School

A formal complaint has been submitted to the Assam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VAC) wing alleging misappropriation of government funds and GST evasion linked to purchases made by a government-aided school in Amguri, Sivasagar district.
The complaint was filed by Diganta Saikia, president of the Amguri Nabanirman Samitee — formerly known as Asom Nabanirman Sena (ANS) — and addressed to the Superintendent of Police of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption branch of Assam.
Also Read: Assam: GST detects Rs 3.49 crore tax evasion in Dima Hasao
According to the complaint, the Mazdur Janajati Middle English School (MES), located at Borbam Tea Garden under the Amguri Block Primary Education Office, carried out classroom repair and electrification work during the 2024–25 financial year.
The funds for this work were reportedly allocated under the PM-CSPY scheme — a centrally sponsored initiative for school infrastructure.
The complaint alleges that purchase receipts for materials used in the work did not contain any GST number or details of the tax component, suggesting that the supplying business establishments used these receipts to evade GST and siphon government funds.
The complainant has reportedly attached copies of the alleged fake purchase receipts — those lacking GST numbers — along with the application submitted to authorities.
The organisation has urged the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption branch to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and register a formal case.