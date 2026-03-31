Complaint to PM Alleges Illegal Soil Extraction From Dikhow River for Assam Embankment Project

A civil society organisation in Assam has escalated concerns over an embankment construction project in Sivasagar district, filing a formal complaint with the Prime Minister of India and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, alleging illegal soil extraction from the Dikhow riverbed.

The complaint was submitted on Monday by Diganta Saikia, president of the Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS).

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