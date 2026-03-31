Complaint to PM Alleges Illegal Soil Extraction From Dikhow River for Assam Embankment Project

A civil society organisation in Assam has escalated concerns over an embankment construction project in Sivasagar district, filing a formal complaint with the Prime Minister of India and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, alleging illegal soil extraction from the Dikhow riverbed.
The complaint was submitted on Monday by Diganta Saikia, president of the Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS).
Also Read: AZARA: Illegal sand extraction continues unabated at Loharghat range
The ANS complaint targets a project to construct an embankment from Sundarpukhuri to Upper Nazira under the state government's Mukhya Mantrir Mathauri Pokikaran Achani scheme. The work was undertaken by the Nazira Territorial Road Division under the Public Works Department and reportedly began in July 2022, with an allocated budget of over Rs 4.89 crore.
According to the complaint, nearly Rs 2 crore has already been spent on earth-filling works. The complainant alleges that the contractor sourced the soil from the Dikhow riverbed without valid transit permits — and that the excavation was carried out covertly during night hours to avoid detection.
The ANS has flagged multiple concerns arising from the alleged illegal excavation, including environmental degradation, loss of forest revenue to the state, and potential risks to local communities living near the river.
The organisation has urged the Prime Minister to order a thorough inquiry into the matter and initiate legal proceedings against the contractor responsible for the project.
The complainant stressed the need for immediate intervention to prevent further ecological damage and ensure accountability in the execution of publicly funded infrastructure works.