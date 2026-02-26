AZARA: Illegal sand extraction continues unabated at Loharghat range

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Allegations of rampant illegal sand mining have surfaced from several agricultural areas under the Loharghat range of the West Kamrup forest division, where excavation activities are reportedly being carried out openly during daylight hours using heavy machinery.

According to local sources, agricultural fields at Joji, Marabhitha, and Ghoramara villages under Palasbari LAC have taken on the appearance of commercial sand mining sites. Excavators including JCB machines and tractors are allegedly operating continuously in these farmlands despite the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the forest division.

Residents have expressed serious concern over the unchecked extraction of sand, stating that fertile agricultural lands are being rapidly degraded. The large-scale excavation has reportedly disrupted cultivation activities and raised fears of long-term environmental damage, including soil erosion and loss of agricultural productivity.

What has further intensified public outrage is the alleged inaction of the concerned authorities. Locals claim that despite the activities taking place openly, officials have failed to intervene. Questions are now being raised regarding the role of forest officials, including West Kamrup Forest Division officer (DFO) Subodh Talukdar and Loharghat Range Forest Officer Nayanjyoti Das, as illegal mining operations continue unabated.

Observers allege that the operations appear to be functioning without fear of enforcement, prompting speculation about administrative negligence or possible patronage behind the ongoing activities.

Environmental activists warn that unregulated sand extraction not only damages farmland but also threatens ecological balance and groundwater stability in surrounding areas. They have called for an immediate investigation and strict action against those involved.

Local residents and stakeholders are demanding urgent intervention from higher authorities to halt the illegal mining activities and restore the affected agricultural lands before irreversible damage occurs.

