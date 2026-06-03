Concern in Guwahati’s Basistha Area After Four Students from Same School Go Missing

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Concern spread across the Basistha area of Guwahati after four schoolgirls reportedly went missing under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

According to reports, the girls were students of Beltola Majhipara Middle English School and residents of the Beharbari locality. They had left their homes for school at around 8 am as part of their regular routine but failed to return by evening.

As the hours passed without any information about their whereabouts, family members launched a search and later approached Basistha Police Station seeking immediate assistance.

The disappearance of four students from the same school on the same day caused anxiety among residents and prompted concerns within the locality. Police initiated an inquiry after receiving complaints from the families and began efforts to trace the missing girls. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

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