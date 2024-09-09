Concern over Phool Gali’s Worsening Condition in Fancy Bazaar, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The largest flower market in Fancy Bazaar, popularly known as Phool Gali, which is well-known for its long record of flower business, is suffering from inadequate facilities. Flowers are imported by traders from Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and other places.

According to the vendors, the prolonged heat wave has made matters worse by adding to the unhygienic conditions and problems that have seriously hampered their operations. The basic requirements of a market—cold storage space, drinking water facilities, etc.—are lacking in the flower market. Without adequate sanitation and no public toilet, even the hygiene standards are not met.

Speaking to The Sentinel, one of the flower vendors said, “The Phool Gali is in a very bad state now. The minimum cleaning standards are not maintained by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). They do not conduct any surveys to monitor the situation. Again, GMC has worsened the situation by placing a dustbin here where people dispose of their garbage. The foul smell coming from the dustbin makes it difficult for us to attract customers. Even we have to spend the days covering our noses. While the flower markets in other cities are beautifully decorated, the ones here are in a terrible state. Phool Gali is already a beautiful market, and if the respective authorities put in a little effort, then this market too can turn out to be better.”

Another flower vendor said, “While other cities have adequate facilities of cold storage, the one in Fancy Bazaar has none. A cold storage facility is required to keep the flowers fresh. We use ice to preserve the flowers and keep them fresh, but it is not enough. Flowers degrade quickly, so proper facility is required to keep them fresh for a long time. Now, rose is an expensive flower. If it degrades quickly, then we suffer loss. So, we charge more money for roses from the customers.”

“GMC has bought garbage collection vehicles, but the collection trucks are apparently not properly handling the waste, and the entire road is polluted with garbage. GMC’s negligence can be seen by the fact that the collectors often drop trash when it is transferring it to the van, which leaves a large portion of the rubbish ending up on the road. GMC has not only failed its responsibilities in maintaining the flower market but the entire market system as well. As a result of all these, the number of florists are reducing day by day, and we are currently suffering from loss,” said another flower vendor.

It is the duty of the relevant authorities to ensure that this traditional market is properly maintained. The flower market has been able to support a generation, but given its current state, how much longer can it support them?

Also Read: Guwahati: Parts of Fancy Bazar in city remain unhygienic (sentinelassam.com)