Concerns over deplorable road condition in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Key roads across the capital city are now riddled with potholes making driving a very uncomfortable experience and causing multiple accidents. Multiple organisations seem to shift the blame for the same, and the problem continues to haunt the citizens.

Residents of several localities including Jyotikuchi, Lal Ganesh, Cycle Factory, AT Road, Paltan Bazar, Rajgarh, Arya Nagar and several other localities have raised concerns regarding the condition of the roads in the region. Citizens have mentioned that most of these roads were constructed or repaired very recently, and they have deteriorated very rapidly, especially after the recent rains.

Meanwhile, an official with the PWD of the state mentioned that the funds needed for the maintenance of the roads have been stopped. A smaller amount of funds given for the beautification of the city during the Durga Puja season is utilised for minor repairs. In addition to this, ward commissioners receive an amount of Rs 4 crore per ward for developmental purposes. He also added that a budget of Rs 50-100 crore is needed for repair of all the roads of the city.

The officer also mentioned that there is no use in repairing the roads during monsoons as these repairs don’t last for long.

