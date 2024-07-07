Silchar MLA Deepayan Chakrabarty blames Congress for deplorable Silchar road

SILCHAR: In the backdrop of widespread criticism, the Silchar MLA Deepayan Chakrabarty squarely blamed the previous Congress government for the deplorable road condition and waterlogging problem of the town. Addressing a citizens’ meet at Sonai Road, the worst hit waterlogging area, convened by himself, Chakrabarty however, elaborated various programmes for new drainage to solve the problem permanently. Later, speaking to the mediapersons, Chakrabarty said, it was the misrule of erstwhile Congress government which had looted the public money earmarked for master drainage in the town. The Congress rule was ‘a commission raj’ regime, and no permanent work was done to facilitate the contractors backed by the party leaders, he alleged.

Hitting back at the MLA, the district Congress president Abhijit Paul said, for the last eight years, the BJP was in the power both in the Centre as well as in the state. Even the last municipal body was run by the BJP. “People of Silchar want to know what the BJP government has done in the last eight years? Deepayan Chakrabarty was elected in 2021, in last three years what he himself has done?,” Paul asked. He said, the BJP leaders were trying to befool the public by blaming the previous government in every aspect and were trying to shield their miserable failure.

Chakrabarty, on the other hand, while addressing the citizens’ meet, said the Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken various measures to solve the waterlogging problem for good and by 2026, 80 per cent of the problem would be solved.

