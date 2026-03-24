Congress, AAP Candidates File Nominations in Guwahati With Big Rallies

Nomination filing day in Guwahati turned into a show of political strength on Monday, as Congress, its alliance partner Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates across multiple constituencies amid large public turnouts.
The mood at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Hengrabari was charged, with party workers and supporters accompanying candidates in processions before the formal submission of papers.
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Three Congress candidates — Mira Borthakur from Dispur, Shantanu Bora from New Guwahati, and Bidisha Neog from Jalukbari — filed their nominations after leading large rallies through the city.
Borthakur's procession began from Manabendra Sharma Complex, while Bora's rally set off from Rajiv Bhawan. AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury, contesting as part of the Congress-led alliance, also filed her nomination on the day.
AICC General Secretary and APCC in-charge Jitendra Singh was present alongside the candidates during the filing process.
Speaking to the media after filing her nomination, Mira Borthakur struck a personal note, saying she had sought her 86-year-old mother's blessings before heading out — and that her party workers had been by her side since morning.
She made a direct pitch to voters: "If you elect me, you will have an active MLA — you will not have to wander around looking for your representative. Whether it is floods or artificial flooding, you will not need to search for your MLA; I will be there to address those problems."
APCC in-charge Jitendra Singh used the occasion to sharpen the party's attack on the ruling BJP. He said voters across the state had grown disillusioned with what he called corruption and misgovernance under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"The alliance is working towards forming a new government under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi in 2026. The people of Assam want change this time," Singh said.
An APCC leader added that a positive wave was building in favour of Congress and its alliance partners not just in Guwahati, but across Upper, Central, and Lower Assam.
The Aam Aadmi Party also entered the day's proceedings, with Aditya Gogoi filing his nomination from New Guwahati and Anurupa Dekaraja submitting papers for Guwahati Central.