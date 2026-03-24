Congress, AAP Candidates File Nominations in Guwahati With Big Rallies

Nomination filing day in Guwahati turned into a show of political strength on Monday, as Congress, its alliance partner Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates across multiple constituencies amid large public turnouts.

The mood at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Hengrabari was charged, with party workers and supporters accompanying candidates in processions before the formal submission of papers.

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