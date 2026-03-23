Trinamool Congress Fields Sherman Ali Ahmed from Mandia

Guwahati: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.
As per the announcement, Sherman Ali Ahmed has been fielded from the Mandia constituency in Barpeta district.
In a social media post following the announcement, Ahmed said he was “deeply honoured and humbled” to be nominated by the party for the 2026 Assembly elections.
He expressed gratitude to party leader Mamata Banerjee, AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Minister and Northeast in-charge Moloy Ghatak, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, and Assam AITC Vice President Dulu Ahmed for placing their trust in him.
Ahmed said the responsibility entrusted to him within a short span of time is a privilege he holds in the highest regard. He added that he has long admired the ideals and grassroots philosophy of the AITC and is eager to translate those principles into meaningful action.
The AITC candidate further stated that he looks forward to working tirelessly under the party banner to serve the people of Mandia constituency and contribute to the broader betterment of society.