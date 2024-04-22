Congress, allies will lose in all 5 constituencies of 1st phase: BJP

Guwahati: In a statement, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party Assam Pradesh Manoj Baruah has mentioned that the Congress party has come to know its defeat in all the five constituencies that saw polling in the first phase, and this has led to the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) resorting to making false remarks about the Chief Minister as well as the party instead of trying to reach out to the voters and gain their confidence.

The statement also mentioned that the citizens of the state have welcomed the Prime Minister and other key leaders who have visited the state in recent times and have confidence in the BJP candidates, adding that they will win all five seats, for which the polling took place last Friday. It also mentioned that the BJP and its alliance candidates will surely be in the remaining constituencies as well, and the members of the INDIA Alliance will not be chosen by the public.

