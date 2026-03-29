Congress candidate Mira Borthakur slams government over waterlogging in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With large parts of Guwahati reeling under waterlogging following continuous rainfall, Congress leader and Dispur candidate Mira Borthakur on Saturday criticised the BJP-led NDA government, alleging prolonged neglect of the city's drainage system despite claims of urban development.

Taking to the streets amid heavy rain, Borthakur sought to draw attention to the conditions faced by residents in flood-affected localities. She said the flooding significantly disrupted her campaign schedule for the day, forcing the cancellation of multiple meetings due to inundated roads. Describing the situation as avoidable, she termed the flooding an outcome of poor civic planning rather than a natural occurrence.

"This kind of situation has become routine. Even key roads are under water, forcing cancellations and affecting normal life," she said, adding that such incidents have recurred over the past several years.

Highlighting what she described as a disconnect between official claims and ground realities, Borthakur questioned the effectiveness of the "smart city" tag given to Guwahati. She said that despite a decade of governance, the authorities have failed to ensure the proper maintenance and functioning of drainage infrastructure.

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