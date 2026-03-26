Waterlogging and Ageing DTP Drain Haunt Dibrugarh Ahead of Assembly Polls

As Dibrugarh heads to the polls, two issues have come to define the tenure of four-time MLA Prasanta Phukan, who has represented the constituency since 2006 — persistent waterlogging and the long-pending renovation of the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain.

Year after year, residents of the city — designated as Assam's second capital after Dispur — face the same flooding problems when the rains arrive, with little sign of a lasting fix.

Also Read: Plastic dumping in drains major reason for waterlogging in Dibrugarh